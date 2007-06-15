Election Outlook: Secretary Pablos Wants Texans To Be Ready To Vote  |  More about Identification Requirements for Voting  |  Today is the May 22, 2018 Primary Runoff Election, polls open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.  |  What’s on the Ballot  |  Election Night Returns  |  Voter Information  |  Find my Polling Place  |  Voting Issues for Texas Harvey Evacuees
Texas Secretary of State Rolando B. Pablos

How Can We Help?

SOSDirect application allows for filing and searching documents online.

Votetexas.gov

Press Releases

Photo Galleries

      Secretary of State Rolando Pablos, Director of the Texas-Japan Office Hiroyuki Watanabe, and President and CEO of the San Antonio Economic Development Foundation Jenna Saucedo-Herrera     Collage of different speakers standing at a podium.     Secretary Pablos welcomes His Highness the Aga Khan to Texas at the Sugar Land Regional Airport.

      Secretary Pablos photographed with other individuals.    Secretary Pablos standing in front of a podium.    Secretary Pablos sitting at a table with other Border Trade Advisory Committee members


Connect with Us

Voter ID FAQs
Polls open form 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Results for May 22, 2018 Elections
Register to Vote - Make Your Mark on Texas
Texas Wide Open for Business