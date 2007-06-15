News
|
Site Index
|
Help
|
Contacts
|
En Español
Skip to Main Content
Texas Secretary of State
Search for this:
About
the Office
Election
Information
Business
Filings
Notary Public
& Statutory
State Rules &
Open Meetings
Uniform
Commercial Code
Border &
International
Election Outlook:
Secretary Pablos Wants Texans To Be Ready To Vote
| More about
Identification Requirements for Voting
|
Today is the May 22, 2018 Primary Runoff Election, polls open from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
|
What’s on the Ballot
|
Election Night Returns
|
Voter Information
|
Find my Polling Place
|
Voting Issues for Texas Harvey Evacuees
How Can We Help?
Select a topic/question...
Find voter information
Search business name availability
Business Public Information
How can I obtain an Apostille?
How can I become a Notary Public?
File a secured transaction
Locate Consulate Offices in Texas
Find information on Colonias
Business Filing Tracker
Athlete Agent
Notary Public
Service of Process
Business Opportunity
Debt Collector
Automobile Services Club
Credit Services Organization
Find a form...
Business and Nonprofit Forms
Report Forms
Trademark Forms
UCC Forms
Statutory and Notary Forms
Payment Form (PDF)
Voter Registration Applications
Application for a Ballot by Mail
Get The Latest News Updates
Press Releases
Secretary Pablos Hosts Texas State Agencies At Second Consular Roundtable Series Meeting
Secretary Pablos Delivers Keynote Address At First Japan-Texas Economic Summit
Secretary Pablos Convenes First Border Trade Advisory Committee Meeting of 2018
Secretary Pablos Hosts First NASA Innovation Day
Secretary Pablos Welcomes His Highness The Aga Khan To Texas
Secretary Pablos Wants Texans To Be Ready To Vote
Photo Galleries
Connect with Us
Our Latest Tweet...
Tweets by @txsecofstate
Popular Business Links
File and Search business documents.
Business & Nonprofit Forms
Business Filing Tracker
Certificate Verification
Health Spa Closings
Popular Elections Links
VoteTexas.gov for everything on voting
Am I Registered to Vote
2018 Elections Dates
Texas.gov
|
Trail
|
Texas Homeland Security
|
Where the Money Goes
|
Fraud Reporting
|
Texas Veterans Portal
Compact With Texans
|
Open Records Policy
|
Privacy Policy
|
Accessibility Policy
|
Link Policy
|
Disclaimer
Send comments and questions about the web site to:
webmaster@sos.texas.gov
tictac-tix-349